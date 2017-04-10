Fort Washakie man to prison on federal assault conviction
Tristin Lane Burnett, 19, of Fort Washakie, was sentenced by Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl on April 11, 2017, for assault resulting in bodily injury. Burnett was arrested in Riverton.
