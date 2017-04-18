Deer dies after being struck and left...

Deer dies after being struck and left under stolen vehicle in Riverton

On Tuesday, April 18 at 7:51 a.m. the Riverton Police Department was dispatched to the 1600 block of South Federal Blvd. for a report of an injured animal. Upon arrival, officers found an injured deer that had been struck by a car and was stuck underneath its front bumper.

