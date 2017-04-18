Deer dies after being struck and left under stolen vehicle in Riverton
On Tuesday, April 18 at 7:51 a.m. the Riverton Police Department was dispatched to the 1600 block of South Federal Blvd. for a report of an injured animal. Upon arrival, officers found an injured deer that had been struck by a car and was stuck underneath its front bumper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Riverton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande...
|Apr 14
|Chris woolett
|1
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar 29
|Megan
|348
|Mountain in Lander
|Dec '16
|olshiftyeyes
|1
|Affordable Housing communites (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Trampling Jester
|1
|horny (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|mike
|1
|Did the old high school have a swimming pool? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Justcurious
|1
|looking for a family member Frankie Vigil (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Angelica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Riverton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC