Chancey Williams and company to headline CWC's 50 year celebration

Wyoming country favorites Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band have been tapped to headline Central Wyoming College's 50 Forward Festival. The big party, set for May 11, will celebrate 50 years of education at the college in Riverton.

