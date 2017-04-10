Are You a Master of the Grill? Show U...

Are You a Master of the Grill? Show Us Your Stuff; The Porter's 'BBQ Battle' is On.

Do you grill a killer ribeye? Is your marinated chicken a thing of beauty? Or, are you kind of a beer and "slightly burnt" burgers type? Just follow the directions on the graphic below and let's have some fun! The #whatsgrillin BBQ Battle is on until Father's Day 2017. Our team here at Porter's will select our favorite #whatsgrillin snaps at the end of May and share the finalists.

