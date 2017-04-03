A.B.C. Creamery: Riverton Wyoming
In October of 1922, A.B. Conant and his family arrived in Riverton with their creamery business. Being experts in their line of work, the Conant family was positive that their business would have a positive impact in Riverton and the Riverton valley.
