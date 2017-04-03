4 from county sentenced in Federal Court
Marvin Wayne Magnan , 63, of Ethete, Wyoming, was sentenced by Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl on March 28, 2017, on two counts of aggravated sexual abuse; six counts of abusive sexual contact; two counts of sexual abuse of a minor; one count of sexual abuse; and one count of simple assault. Magnan was arrested in Ethete, Wyoming.
