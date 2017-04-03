#whatshappening this weekend: Veteran...

#whatshappening this weekend: Veteran's Benefit, Craft Fair, Cowboy Hall Of Fame and more

The Soldiers House of Fremont County and RHS DECA are hosting the "Donut Forget about our Veterans" event this Saturday, April 1st from 8:00 am to 10:00 am. It is located at Daylight Donuts in Riverton.

