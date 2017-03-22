UW president reaches out to reservation schools
University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols visited Wind River Indian Reservation schools this week as part of an outreach effort to promote new programs available for American Indian students attending UW. The Ranger in Riverton reports that Nichols also apologized for an incident in September 2015, when some students from St. Stephen's Indian School were falsely accused of stealing from the UW book store.
