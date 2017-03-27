Pickering allegedly held victim at gu...

Pickering allegedly held victim at gunpoint on multiple occasions

Friday Mar 24

The court documents supporting the arrest warrants leading to a 12-hour operation and stand-off between authorities and 28-year-old Randy Pickering earlier this week paint a picture of escalating violent behavior in the last year. Pickering was arrested on Wednesday north of Riverton on charges of felonious restraint and three counts of aggravated assault and battery.

