Officers apprehend suspect after hours-long operation in Riverton
Today, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Riverton Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff's Office apprehended a barricaded suspect at a residence off North 8th West Street just north of Riverton. Radio traffic indicated the operation went on for several hours today.
