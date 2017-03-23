Officers apprehend suspect after hour...

Officers apprehend suspect after hours-long operation in Riverton

Wednesday Mar 22

Today, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Riverton Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff's Office apprehended a barricaded suspect at a residence off North 8th West Street just north of Riverton. Radio traffic indicated the operation went on for several hours today.

