Mark's Auto burglarized over the week...

Mark's Auto burglarized over the weekend; RPD arrests suspect

Tuesday

Mark's Auto in Riverton was broken into and burglarized over the weekend. A 2013 Chevy Impala was stolen and has since been recovered as well as around 20 keys to vehicles.

