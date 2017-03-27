Child Development Services - Hiring Multiple Positions - Lander/Riverton
Child Development Services of Fremont County is seeking three compassionate and talented individuals to join their team! Who wouldn't want to work with these amazing kids?? Position requires a minimum of two years college credit in special education, early childhood, elementary education or other related field or a CDA. Requires a valid driver's license as well.
