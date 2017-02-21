Weekend Crash Along 20/26 Led to Deat...

Weekend Crash Along 20/26 Led to Death of Casper Teen

Monday Feb 6 Read more: KCWY13

A fatal crash west of Casper, Wyoming has resulted in the death of 16 year old Casper resident Aurora Rohrer . The crash occurred on February 4th at 8:50 a.m. near mile post 57.5 on US Highway 20/26 approximately 56 miles west of Casper.

