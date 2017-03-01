Fremont County Coroner Seeks Public Help in Locating Next of Kin
This release serves as Public Notice that the body of one Forrest E. Newcomb, AKA Tony Robertson, age 71, of Riverton, Wyoming, has not been claimed by next of kin for disposition, or no next of kin have been found. Per Wyoming Statute 7-4-207 , the time frame of five days since the discovery of the death and completion of the investigation has passed on February 21st, 2017.
