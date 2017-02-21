Flights From Riverton to DIA? Yep.

Flights From Riverton to DIA? Yep.

Thursday Feb 16

This means both Denver Air Connection and Great Lakes will continue flights from Riverton's airport, continuing reliable air transportation for Fremont County. Airport officials still need to meet with Lander's City Council and County Commissioners to make sure they also will allocate 200-thousand dollars each for the airport.

