Court rules Riverton not part of Indian Country

The city of Riverton and surrounding lands are not part of the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming, an appeals court ruled Wednesday in a case that involves federal air-quality law and had major implications for the city's day-to-day business. The court overturned a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency determination that the reservation's tribes had authority to regulate air quality in the area.

