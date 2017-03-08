Body found in Riverton home fire

Body found in Riverton home fire

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: KGWN

Someone called authorities Monday afternoon after seeing black smoke coming from the building. Cory Higgs, chief of the town's volunteer fire department, says that firefighters doused the flames in about half an hour, but the home was seriously damaged by smoke and heat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mountain in Lander Dec '16 olshiftyeyes 1
Pavillion Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 13
Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09) Oct '16 No Name 347
Affordable Housing communites Oct '16 Trampling Jester 1
horny (Mar '16) Mar '16 mike 1
Did the old high school have a swimming pool? (Mar '16) Mar '16 Justcurious 1
looking for a family member Frankie Vigil (Nov '15) Nov '15 Angelica 1
See all Riverton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverton Forum Now

Riverton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Riverton, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,702 • Total comments across all topics: 279,453,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC