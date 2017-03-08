Body found in Riverton home fire
Someone called authorities Monday afternoon after seeing black smoke coming from the building. Cory Higgs, chief of the town's volunteer fire department, says that firefighters doused the flames in about half an hour, but the home was seriously damaged by smoke and heat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Riverton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mountain in Lander
|Dec '16
|olshiftyeyes
|1
|Pavillion Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|No Name
|347
|Affordable Housing communites
|Oct '16
|Trampling Jester
|1
|horny (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|mike
|1
|Did the old high school have a swimming pool? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Justcurious
|1
|looking for a family member Frankie Vigil (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Angelica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Riverton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC