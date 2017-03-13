Authorities believe man drowned in Riverton irrigation ditch
A woman told investigators she saw the Lander man standing near the edge of the water before she went back inside her home Tuesday evening. After she heard some kind of commotion, she went outside and the man was no longer there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Riverton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mountain in Lander
|Dec '16
|olshiftyeyes
|1
|Pavillion Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|No Name
|347
|Affordable Housing communites
|Oct '16
|Trampling Jester
|1
|horny (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|mike
|1
|Did the old high school have a swimming pool? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Justcurious
|1
|looking for a family member Frankie Vigil (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Angelica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Riverton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC