Hundreds attend hearing on Wyoming $3...

Hundreds attend hearing on Wyoming $360M K-12 budget crisis

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

School administrators and local residents urged Wyoming lawmakers Monday to avoid disrupting the state's public education system any more than absolutely necessary as they seek solutions to a looming $360 million K-12 shortfall. Several hundred people, including Campbell County school officials, turned out for a House Education Committee public hearing on a comprehensive education finance bill that would change how the state calculates enrollment, shorten the school year by five days and freeze special education and transportation funding.

