Hundreds attend hearing on Wyoming $360M K-12 budget crisis
School administrators and local residents urged Wyoming lawmakers Monday to avoid disrupting the state's public education system any more than absolutely necessary as they seek solutions to a looming $360 million K-12 shortfall. Several hundred people, including Campbell County school officials, turned out for a House Education Committee public hearing on a comprehensive education finance bill that would change how the state calculates enrollment, shorten the school year by five days and freeze special education and transportation funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Riverton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mountain in Lander
|Dec '16
|olshiftyeyes
|1
|Pavillion Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|No Name
|347
|Affordable Housing communites
|Oct '16
|Trampling Jester
|1
|horny (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|mike
|1
|Did the old high school have a swimming pool? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Justcurious
|1
|looking for a family member Frankie Vigil (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Angelica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Riverton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC