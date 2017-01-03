Hi Mountain Seasonings Introduces Its...

Hi Mountain Seasonings Introduces Its New Chili Seasoning

RIVERTON, Wyo. - - Hi Mountain Seasonings, world renowned for its jerky making kits and high quality seasonings, has announced the introduction of a new Chili Seasoning-a zesty blend of authentic flavors including chili pepper, cumin, garlic, salt, black pepper, paprika, turmeric and onion.

