Fremont County Coroner Seeks Assistance in Claiming Deceased Woman Remains
Public Notice: The body of one Edna Marilyn Cook, age 77, of Riverton, Wyoming, has not been claimed by next of kin for disposition. The date of death of this individual was January 5th, 2017, with notification to our office of the unclaimed status on January 10th, 2017.
