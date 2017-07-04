The attorney for Chiengkham Vilaysane...

The attorney for Chiengkham Vilaysane wants her two felony charges reclassified as misdemeanors.

Chiengkham "Cindy" Vilaysane is due in Superior Court in Riverside on July 11, 2017, where her attorney will ask the judge to reduce the charges against her to misdemeanors. She is charged with desertion of a child under 14 years old and child endangerment, both felonies, after Riverside police say she abandoned her 2-year-old daughter at a supermarket.

