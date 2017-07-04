The attorney for Chiengkham Vilaysane wants her two felony charges reclassified as misdemeanors.
Chiengkham "Cindy" Vilaysane is due in Superior Court in Riverside on July 11, 2017, where her attorney will ask the judge to reduce the charges against her to misdemeanors. She is charged with desertion of a child under 14 years old and child endangerment, both felonies, after Riverside police say she abandoned her 2-year-old daughter at a supermarket.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitat...
|Jul 2
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Review: New Joy Baptist Church
|Jul 2
|NEW JOY BAPTIST C...
|1
|Mom of dead teen chooses forgiveness over anger (Mar '07)
|Jul 2
|Joe paioni
|7
|State of California charged
|Jul 1
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|West Covina man held in fatal restaurant shooting (Mar '09)
|Jun 16
|West COvina
|26
|Review: California Department of Rehabilitation
|Jun 14
|DEPT OF REHABILIT...
|1
|Review: Inland Regional Center
|Jun 14
|INLAND REGIONAL C...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC