Should Riverside bring back ice rink for 2017 Festival of Lights?
Some revelers at Riverside's holiday Festival of Lights in 2016 missed the ice skating rink , which was a popular attraction for 10 years until a construction project took over its space on the Main Street mall. Putting an ice rink at any of five proposed sites downtown would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, and each spot has some drawbacks, according to a city report.
