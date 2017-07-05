Riverside police talk man out of jumping off overpass onto 91 Freeway

A photograph taken by a Riverside police helicopter's infrared device shows a man standing outside the fence on the La Sierra Avenue overpass over the 91 Freeway as police talk with him on July 4, 2017. Riverside police talked a man out of jumping off the La Sierra Avenue overpass on Tuesday, July 4, an ordeal that prompted the shutdown of the 91 Freeway for almost three hours.

