No arrests made or damage reported in motorcycle incident on 15 Freeway in Corona

A large group of motorcyclists drives south on the 71 Freeway through Chino on Sunday, July 2, 2017, in this image taken from a video filmed from a car that got caught up in the group. Though a large group of motorcyclists caused a headache for fellow motorists Sunday afternoon on the 15 Freeway in Corona, no arrests were made and no damage was reported when officers arrived at the scene, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.