No arrests made or damage reported in motorcycle incident on 15 Freeway in Corona
A large group of motorcyclists drives south on the 71 Freeway through Chino on Sunday, July 2, 2017, in this image taken from a video filmed from a car that got caught up in the group. Though a large group of motorcyclists caused a headache for fellow motorists Sunday afternoon on the 15 Freeway in Corona, no arrests were made and no damage was reported when officers arrived at the scene, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitat...
|Jul 2
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Review: New Joy Baptist Church
|Jul 2
|NEW JOY BAPTIST C...
|1
|Mom of dead teen chooses forgiveness over anger (Mar '07)
|Jul 2
|Joe paioni
|7
|State of California charged
|Jul 1
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|West Covina man held in fatal restaurant shooting (Mar '09)
|Jun 16
|West COvina
|26
|Review: California Department of Rehabilitation
|Jun 14
|DEPT OF REHABILIT...
|1
|Review: Inland Regional Center
|Jun 14
|INLAND REGIONAL C...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC