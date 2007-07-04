Will fireworks set Riversidea s Mount...

Will fireworks set Riversidea s Mount Rubidoux ablaze this 4th of July?

Old Glory stands still in the calm night air as fireworks light up the sky above Riverside's Mount Rubidoux on July 4, 2007. It's become an Independence Day tradition in Riverside: the city puts on a fireworks show on Mount Rubidoux, and the mountain catches on fire.

