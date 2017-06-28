UC Riverside developing plans for transit center with RTA
The Riverside Transit Agency has entered into an agreement with UC Riverside to develop a transit hub at the campus entrance. The proposed $4.9 million project - at the intersection of Canyon Crest Drive and University Avenue - would include a six-bay bus plaza, shelters, benches and landscaping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Covina man held in fatal restaurant shooting (Mar '09)
|Jun 16
|West COvina
|26
|Review: California Department of Rehabilitation
|Jun 14
|DEPT OF REHABILIT...
|1
|Review: Inland Regional Center
|Jun 14
|INLAND REGIONAL C...
|1
|Review: Social Vocational Services
|Jun 14
|SVS RIVERSIDE
|1
|Review: Riverside-Hunter Park Metrolink Station
|Jun 14
|METROLINK
|1
|Review: Burger King
|Jun 14
|BURGER KING RIVER...
|1
|Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken
|Jun 14
|KENTUCKY FRIED CH...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC