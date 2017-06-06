Two Riverside councilmen leading in early election results
Riverside voters appeared to have chosen two city councilmen and one newcomer to represent them in the Tuesday, June 6, election, early returns show. Ward 2 Councilman Andy Melendrez and Ward 6's Jim Perry were leading their races, while Ward 4 Councilman Paul Davis was trailing challenger Chuck Conder, according to the first results from the Riverside County Registrar of Voters.
