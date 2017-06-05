Three Riverside men charged with Diam...

Three Riverside men charged with Diamond Bar smoke shop break-in

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Deputies recovered two trash bags filled with tobacco products and arrested three suspects following a burglary at a Diamond Bar smoke shop on May 24, 2017. DIAMOND BAR >> Three Riverside men are awaiting trial on charges that they burglarized a Diamond Bar smoke shop two weeks ago, making off with two trash bags full of stolen cigarettes and other tobacco products, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Grandma Baby Stabber 3 hr Kinder and Gentle... 2
Review: Friendly Stars Workshop Riverside 7 hr FRIENDLY STARS RI... 1
986 W. Citrus St. Riverside, CA 92507 7 hr RIVERSIDE CALIFORNIA 1
Review: Central/Watkins Business Park 7 hr CENTRAL WATKINS RIV 1
Review: Goodwill Southern California Riverside ... Jun 4 GOODWILL RIVERSIDE 61
Review: Wendy's Jun 4 WENDYS RIVERSIDE 1
Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08) May 31 Brian Webb 13
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. China
  5. Health Care
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,094 • Total comments across all topics: 281,610,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC