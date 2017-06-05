Three Riverside men charged with Diamond Bar smoke shop break-in
Deputies recovered two trash bags filled with tobacco products and arrested three suspects following a burglary at a Diamond Bar smoke shop on May 24, 2017. DIAMOND BAR >> Three Riverside men are awaiting trial on charges that they burglarized a Diamond Bar smoke shop two weeks ago, making off with two trash bags full of stolen cigarettes and other tobacco products, authorities said.
