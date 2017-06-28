The victim was believed to have been homeless and was sleeping on the railroad tracks.
A man believed to be homeless died after he was struck by a freight train in Riverside just before midnight Tuesday, June 27, the Riverside city Fire Department said. There is a homeless encampment near where the man's body was found underneath the La Sierra Avenue bridge over the 91 Freeway, Battalion Chief Jeff DeLaurie said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Covina man held in fatal restaurant shooting (Mar '09)
|Jun 16
|West COvina
|26
|Review: California Department of Rehabilitation
|Jun 14
|DEPT OF REHABILIT...
|1
|Review: Inland Regional Center
|Jun 14
|INLAND REGIONAL C...
|1
|Review: Social Vocational Services
|Jun 14
|SVS RIVERSIDE
|1
|Review: Riverside-Hunter Park Metrolink Station
|Jun 14
|METROLINK
|1
|Review: Burger King
|Jun 14
|BURGER KING RIVER...
|1
|Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken
|Jun 14
|KENTUCKY FRIED CH...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC