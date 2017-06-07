The series gets underway Wednesday, June 14 with the classic rock band, Southbound.
The classic rock band, Southbound, will kick off Riverside's Summer Concerts in the Park series on Wednesday, June 14. The free concerts are 6-9 p.m. at Fairmount Park, 2601 Fairmount Blvd., Riverside. Each begins with the Riverside Sings Vocal Competition.
