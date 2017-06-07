The series gets underway Wednesday, J...

The series gets underway Wednesday, June 14 with the classic rock band, Southbound.

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

The classic rock band, Southbound, will kick off Riverside's Summer Concerts in the Park series on Wednesday, June 14. The free concerts are 6-9 p.m. at Fairmount Park, 2601 Fairmount Blvd., Riverside. Each begins with the Riverside Sings Vocal Competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Grandma Baby Stabber 12 hr Kinder and Gentle... 2
Review: Friendly Stars Workshop Riverside 16 hr FRIENDLY STARS RI... 1
986 W. Citrus St. Riverside, CA 92507 16 hr RIVERSIDE CALIFORNIA 1
Review: Central/Watkins Business Park 16 hr CENTRAL WATKINS RIV 1
Review: Goodwill Southern California Riverside ... Jun 4 GOODWILL RIVERSIDE 61
Review: Wendy's Jun 4 WENDYS RIVERSIDE 1
Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08) May 31 Brian Webb 13
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,630 • Total comments across all topics: 281,619,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC