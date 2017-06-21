The Grand Terrace shop has a sister location in Riverside
The dessert shop is the latest addition to the Mission Grove Shopping Center, at 231 E. Alessandro Blvd., Suite F. The new location served about 1,900 people on its opening day earlier this month, according to Bryan Young, one of the shop's owners.
