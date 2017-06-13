Sidewalk projects on tap in Wildomar

Sidewalks would be built this summer in two sections of Wildomar if the City Council approves a pair of contracts worth more than $350,000 on Wednesday, June 14. The city's staff recommends that the council award a $131,769 contract to lowest bidder MGB Construction in Riverside to install 1,350 feet of sidewalks, pavement markings, signs and ramps accessible to the handicapped. The walkways would be built on three streets leading to William Collier Elementary School.

