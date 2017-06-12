San Bernardino Businesswoman Wins Loc...

San Bernardino Businesswoman Wins Local InnovateHer Competition

Riverside, Ca. - The Inland Empire Women's Business Center is pleased to announce NaChe' Thompson of NACHE Innovations, LLC as the winner in their locally hosted competition for the U.S. Small Business Administration's 2017 InnovateHER Challenge.

