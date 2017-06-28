Riverside shelter will keep serving homeless for years
Riverside will continue to have the only homeless shelter in the western part of the county for years to come, but the city will turn over more control to the facility's nonprofit operator. Path of Life Ministries bought the Hulen Place building and opened the emergency shelter in 2005, with money from the city to make improvements.
