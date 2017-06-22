Riverside may spend nearly $5 million on street repair

A plan for $4.9 million in roadwork in Riverside would repave nearly 12 miles of streets and fix curbs, gutters and sidewalks in 13 areas around the city. Streets to be fixed include University Avenue between Market Street and Brockton Avenue; Wells Avenue from Tyler Street to Hole Avenue; part of Grafton Street in the Greenbelt; and residential roads in a neighborhood south of Riverside Plaza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.