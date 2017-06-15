Riverside man who allegedly slashed pit bulla s throat to stand trial

A Riverside man accused of fatally slashing a pit bull to make the dog release his pet poodle after it was attacked by the larger canine must stand trial on felony charges, a judge ruled Thursday, June 15. Riverside County Superior Court Judge Samuel Diaz found there was sufficient evidence to warrant a trial on two counts of animal cruelty. Diaz scheduled a post-preliminary hearing arraignment for June 29. About 10 a.m. last Dec. 24, the defendant's poodle was roaming around the yard in front of his house in the 4900 block of Hollyhock Lane, near Pierce Street, when it was spotted by Devo, prompting the pit bull to trot out of its yard and onto Barajas' property, according to the county Department of Animal Services.

