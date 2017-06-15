Riverside man who allegedly slashed p...

Riverside man who allegedly slashed pit bulla s throat to stand trial

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

A Riverside man accused of fatally slashing a pit bull to make the dog release his pet poodle after it was attacked by the larger canine must stand trial on felony charges, a judge ruled Thursday, June 15. Riverside County Superior Court Judge Samuel Diaz found there was sufficient evidence to warrant a trial on two counts of animal cruelty. Diaz scheduled a post-preliminary hearing arraignment for June 29. About 10 a.m. last Dec. 24, the defendant's poodle was roaming around the yard in front of his house in the 4900 block of Hollyhock Lane, near Pierce Street, when it was spotted by Devo, prompting the pit bull to trot out of its yard and onto Barajas' property, according to the county Department of Animal Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: California Department of Rehabilitation Wed DEPT OF REHABILIT... 1
Review: Inland Regional Center Wed INLAND REGIONAL C... 1
Review: Social Vocational Services Wed SVS RIVERSIDE 1
Review: Riverside-Hunter Park Metrolink Station Wed METROLINK 1
Review: Burger King Wed BURGER KING RIVER... 1
Review: Friendly Stars Workshop Riverside Jun 8 FRIENDLY STARS RI... 1
986 W. Citrus St. Riverside, CA 92507 Jun 8 RIVERSIDE CALIFORNIA 1
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Riverside County was issued at June 16 at 12:55PM PDT

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,883 • Total comments across all topics: 281,804,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC