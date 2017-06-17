Riverside homeowner fined for illegal...

Riverside homeowner fined for illegal fireworks after 3-acre brush fire

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

The blaze was reported just before 4 p.m. at 7355 Graylock Avenue, near Lenox Avenue, in an area known as Alessandro Heights and was knocked down within an hour by 29 firefighters, according to the Riverside Fire Department. Officials said 15 homes were threatened in the first minutes of the blaze, but crews were deployed for structure protection and prevented the flames from reaching the residences, none of which were damaged, Deputy Chief LaWayne Hearn told City News Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Covina man held in fatal restaurant shooting (Mar '09) Jun 16 West COvina 26
Review: California Department of Rehabilitation Jun 14 DEPT OF REHABILIT... 1
Review: Inland Regional Center Jun 14 INLAND REGIONAL C... 1
Review: Social Vocational Services Jun 14 SVS RIVERSIDE 1
Review: Riverside-Hunter Park Metrolink Station Jun 14 METROLINK 1
Review: Burger King Jun 14 BURGER KING RIVER... 1
Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken Jun 14 KENTUCKY FRIED CH... 1
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,003 • Total comments across all topics: 281,918,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC