Riverside homeowner fined for illegal fireworks after 3-acre brush fire

The blaze was reported just before 4 p.m. at 7355 Graylock Avenue, near Lenox Avenue, in an area known as Alessandro Heights and was knocked down within an hour by 29 firefighters, according to the Riverside Fire Department. Officials said 15 homes were threatened in the first minutes of the blaze, but crews were deployed for structure protection and prevented the flames from reaching the residences, none of which were damaged, Deputy Chief LaWayne Hearn told City News Service.

