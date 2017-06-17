Riverside homeowner fined for illegal fireworks after 3-acre brush fire
The blaze was reported just before 4 p.m. at 7355 Graylock Avenue, near Lenox Avenue, in an area known as Alessandro Heights and was knocked down within an hour by 29 firefighters, according to the Riverside Fire Department. Officials said 15 homes were threatened in the first minutes of the blaze, but crews were deployed for structure protection and prevented the flames from reaching the residences, none of which were damaged, Deputy Chief LaWayne Hearn told City News Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Covina man held in fatal restaurant shooting (Mar '09)
|Jun 16
|West COvina
|26
|Review: California Department of Rehabilitation
|Jun 14
|DEPT OF REHABILIT...
|1
|Review: Inland Regional Center
|Jun 14
|INLAND REGIONAL C...
|1
|Review: Social Vocational Services
|Jun 14
|SVS RIVERSIDE
|1
|Review: Riverside-Hunter Park Metrolink Station
|Jun 14
|METROLINK
|1
|Review: Burger King
|Jun 14
|BURGER KING RIVER...
|1
|Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken
|Jun 14
|KENTUCKY FRIED CH...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC