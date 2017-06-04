Riverside 5-year-old hit by car, critically injured while walking to park
A 5-year-old child was struck by a car and critically injured Saturday night, June 3, outside Rutland Park in Riverside. The driver, a 39-year-old Riverside resident, was driving a gray 1997 Nissan Pathfinder north on Rutland Avenue near Farrier Avenue about 9:15 p.m., the news release said.
