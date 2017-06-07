One dead in Riverside multi-car crash
Riverside police are investigating a fatal accident in the vicinity of Riverwalk Parkway and Pierce Street near La Sierra University. Several vehicles are involved and at least one person was ejected, according to information from the scene received by police Lt.
