NAFTA Topic of June 22 Presentation by Retired Ambassador Shaun Donnelly

North American Free Trade Agreement, now under review by the Trump administration, will be the topic of a presentation by retired Ambassador Shaun Donnelly sponsored by the World Affairs Council Inland Southern California. "NAFTA, Is It Good or Bad for America," will be presented at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, at the UC Riverside Alumni and Visitor Center, 3701 Canyon Crest Drive in Riverside.

