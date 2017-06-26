NAFTA Topic of June 22 Presentation b...

NAFTA Topic of June 22 Presentation by Retired Ambassador Shaun Donnelly

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Inland Empire California

North American Free Trade Agreement, now under review by the Trump administration, will be the topic of a presentation by retired Ambassador Shaun Donnelly sponsored by the World Affairs Council Inland Southern California. "NAFTA, Is It Good or Bad for America," will be presented at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, at the UC Riverside Alumni and Visitor Center, 3701 Canyon Crest Drive in Riverside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Covina man held in fatal restaurant shooting (Mar '09) Jun 16 West COvina 26
Review: California Department of Rehabilitation Jun 14 DEPT OF REHABILIT... 1
Review: Inland Regional Center Jun 14 INLAND REGIONAL C... 1
Review: Social Vocational Services Jun 14 SVS RIVERSIDE 1
Review: Riverside-Hunter Park Metrolink Station Jun 14 METROLINK 1
Review: Burger King Jun 14 BURGER KING RIVER... 1
Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken Jun 14 KENTUCKY FRIED CH... 1
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Riverside County was issued at June 26 at 1:54PM PDT

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,921 • Total comments across all topics: 282,042,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC