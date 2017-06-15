Moms unite for I Mom So Hard at the Riverside Fox

The I Mom So Hard tour stops by the Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside on Monday, June 19. Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley have turned the joy, perils and sometimes absurd motherhood situations such as diapers, lost keys and stretchmarks into a popular comedy act. The duo will bring their I Mom So Hard tour to the Fox Performing Arts Center on Monday and will let the stories fly.

