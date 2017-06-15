Moms unite for I Mom So Hard at the Riverside Fox
The I Mom So Hard tour stops by the Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside on Monday, June 19. Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley have turned the joy, perils and sometimes absurd motherhood situations such as diapers, lost keys and stretchmarks into a popular comedy act. The duo will bring their I Mom So Hard tour to the Fox Performing Arts Center on Monday and will let the stories fly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: California Department of Rehabilitation
|Wed
|DEPT OF REHABILIT...
|1
|Review: Inland Regional Center
|Wed
|INLAND REGIONAL C...
|1
|Review: Social Vocational Services
|Wed
|SVS RIVERSIDE
|1
|Review: Riverside-Hunter Park Metrolink Station
|Wed
|METROLINK
|1
|Review: Burger King
|Wed
|BURGER KING RIVER...
|1
|Review: Friendly Stars Workshop Riverside
|Jun 8
|FRIENDLY STARS RI...
|1
|986 W. Citrus St. Riverside, CA 92507
|Jun 8
|RIVERSIDE CALIFORNIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC