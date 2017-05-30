Mentone man dies is suspected street ...

Mentone man dies is suspected street racing crash in Riverside

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

RIVERSIDE >> A 19-year-old Mentone man was killed mid-morning Friday when he apparently lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a pole near Riverside City College, a police official said. The driver of a sedan was driving northbound on Olivewood Avenue when, for reasons still under investigation, he crashed into the pole, said Riverside Police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Goodwill Southern California Riverside ... 45 min GOODWILL RIVERSIDE 5
Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08) May 31 Brian Webb 13
Riverside Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Animals 4
Modesto Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Sixty 5
Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA May 22 RTA 2
Review: University Village Lanes Bowling Center May 22 UNIVERSITY VILLAG... 35
News Medical marijuana advocates speak out on Prop. 19 (Oct '10) May 19 machine 94 89
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,531 • Total comments across all topics: 281,510,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC