Mentone man dies is suspected street racing crash in Riverside
RIVERSIDE >> A 19-year-old Mentone man was killed mid-morning Friday when he apparently lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a pole near Riverside City College, a police official said. The driver of a sedan was driving northbound on Olivewood Avenue when, for reasons still under investigation, he crashed into the pole, said Riverside Police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Goodwill Southern California Riverside ...
|45 min
|GOODWILL RIVERSIDE
|5
|Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08)
|May 31
|Brian Webb
|13
|Riverside Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|4
|Modesto Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Sixty
|5
|Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA
|May 22
|RTA
|2
|Review: University Village Lanes Bowling Center
|May 22
|UNIVERSITY VILLAG...
|35
|Medical marijuana advocates speak out on Prop. 19 (Oct '10)
|May 19
|machine 94
|89
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC