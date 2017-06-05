March Field Air Museum on June 21, "F...

March Field Air Museum on June 21, "Flight Testing Northrop's Flying Wings"

"Flight Testing Northrop's Flying Wings" - Is Subject of Inland Empire Aviation Roundtable at March Field Air Museum on June 21 RIVERSIDE, Calif . - "Flight Testing Northrop's Flying Wings: From the N-1 to the B-2 Stealth Bomber" is the topic of the next Inland Empire Aviation Roundtable event hosted by the March Field Air Museum on Wednesday evening, June 21, 2017, beginning at 7 p.m. A highly regarded American aircraft industrialist and designer, Jack Northrop's early flying wing technology was way ahead of his time and gave way to many advancements in aviation.

