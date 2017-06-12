March Field Air Museum Encourages Int...

March Field Air Museum Encourages Interested Volunteers to Attend Special Open House on July 15

Riverside, Ca. - Fascinated by aviation and military history? Interested in working with airplanes? The March Field Air Museum is now recruiting adults who are interested in volunteering to help communicate humanity's reach for the skies and March Field's pivotal role in the development of flight.

