Man who fled Riverside police captured after car and foot chase
A motorist who reversed a car toward a Riverside police officer during a traffic stop, was finally captured after two foot chases and a carjacking when police used a stun gun on him, according to a Riverside Police news release. Jeffrey Scott Kibbe, 27, of Nuevo, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer, evading police, carjacking, robbery, resisting arrest using violence and violation of Post-Release Community Supervision.
