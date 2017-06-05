Man who fled Riverside police capture...

Man who fled Riverside police captured after car and foot chase

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Press-Enterprise

A motorist who reversed a car toward a Riverside police officer during a traffic stop, was finally captured after two foot chases and a carjacking when police used a stun gun on him, according to a Riverside Police news release. Jeffrey Scott Kibbe, 27, of Nuevo, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer, evading police, carjacking, robbery, resisting arrest using violence and violation of Post-Release Community Supervision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Goodwill Southern California Riverside ... Sun GOODWILL RIVERSIDE 61
Review: Wendy's Jun 4 WENDYS RIVERSIDE 1
Riverside Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Animals 4
Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA May 22 RTA 2
Review: University Village Lanes Bowling Center May 22 UNIVERSITY VILLAG... 35
Review: X MARKS THE SPOT PRINT AND DESIGN RIVER... May 17 MICHEAL GOLDMAN 1
who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12) Apr '17 slick 55
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Oakland
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,260 • Total comments across all topics: 281,569,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC