Man suspected of recording people in dressing rooms of Riverside Target
Jonathan Gonzalez, 31, is suspected of following people into the changing rooms at a Riverside Target and recording them . Riverside police arrested a 31-year-old man on Thursday, June 15, on suspicion that he had recorded at least two different people while they were in the dressing rooms of a Target on Arlington Avenue, officials say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: California Department of Rehabilitation
|Wed
|DEPT OF REHABILIT...
|1
|Review: Inland Regional Center
|Wed
|INLAND REGIONAL C...
|1
|Review: Social Vocational Services
|Wed
|SVS RIVERSIDE
|1
|Review: Riverside-Hunter Park Metrolink Station
|Wed
|METROLINK
|1
|Review: Burger King
|Wed
|BURGER KING RIVER...
|1
|Review: Friendly Stars Workshop Riverside
|Jun 8
|FRIENDLY STARS RI...
|1
|986 W. Citrus St. Riverside, CA 92507
|Jun 8
|RIVERSIDE CALIFORNIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC