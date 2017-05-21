Man Dies Attempting Stunt on Moving Pickup Truck

A 22-year-old man paid for an attempted stunt with his life, and was killed when he tried to climb out of a pickup truck to stand on its running boards, police said Sunday. Police were still investigating whether alcohol was involved in the failed stunt, which was attempted at about 11 p.m. Saturday as the truck headed east on Archdale Street, a residential street, towards toward Fielding Road.

