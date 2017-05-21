Man Dies Attempting Stunt on Moving P...

Man Dies Attempting Stunt on Moving Pickup Truck

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: NBC Los Angeles

A 22-year-old man paid for an attempted stunt with his life, and was killed when he tried to climb out of a pickup truck to stand on its running boards, police said Sunday. Police were still investigating whether alcohol was involved in the failed stunt, which was attempted at about 11 p.m. Saturday as the truck headed east on Archdale Street, a residential street, towards toward Fielding Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Covina man held in fatal restaurant shooting (Mar '09) 11 hr Dee 25
Grandma Baby Stabber Jun 8 Kinder and Gentle... 2
Review: Friendly Stars Workshop Riverside Jun 8 FRIENDLY STARS RI... 1
986 W. Citrus St. Riverside, CA 92507 Jun 8 RIVERSIDE CALIFORNIA 1
Review: Central/Watkins Business Park Jun 8 CENTRAL WATKINS RIV 1
Review: Goodwill Southern California Riverside ... Jun 4 GOODWILL RIVERSIDE 61
Review: Wendy's Jun 4 WENDYS RIVERSIDE 1
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,088 • Total comments across all topics: 281,685,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC