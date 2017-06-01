Man arrested after swinging liquor bottle at officer, Riverside police say
A man who Riverside police say swung a full bottle of liquor at an officer was arrested Wednesday, May 31, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Aaron Sammuel Cordova Jr., 20, of Riverside, also was booked into Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility on suspicion of resisting arrest using violence and probation violations.
