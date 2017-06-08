Janet Goeske Foundation to expand senior services to Perris
The Janet Goeske Foundation, which has long served Riverside seniors, announced on Tuesday, June 6, that it is expanding its programming to serve the community of Perris. Every month, about 23,000 seniors visit the Janet Goeske Foundation's Riverside location - at 5257 Sierra St. - to participate in activities and classes, from nutritional education and cooking demos to a walking club and one-on-one consultations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandma Baby Stabber
|Jun 8
|Kinder and Gentle...
|2
|Review: Friendly Stars Workshop Riverside
|Jun 8
|FRIENDLY STARS RI...
|1
|986 W. Citrus St. Riverside, CA 92507
|Jun 8
|RIVERSIDE CALIFORNIA
|1
|Review: Central/Watkins Business Park
|Jun 8
|CENTRAL WATKINS RIV
|1
|Review: Goodwill Southern California Riverside ...
|Jun 4
|GOODWILL RIVERSIDE
|61
|Review: Wendy's
|Jun 4
|WENDYS RIVERSIDE
|1
|Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08)
|May 31
|Brian Webb
|13
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC