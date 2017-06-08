Janet Goeske Foundation to expand senior services to Perris

The Janet Goeske Foundation, which has long served Riverside seniors, announced on Tuesday, June 6, that it is expanding its programming to serve the community of Perris. Every month, about 23,000 seniors visit the Janet Goeske Foundation's Riverside location - at 5257 Sierra St. - to participate in activities and classes, from nutritional education and cooking demos to a walking club and one-on-one consultations.

